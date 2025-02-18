Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Union government for making a “midnight decision” to appoint Gyanesh Kumar the next chief election commissioner. The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said it was “disrespectful and discourteous” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise the selection before the Supreme Court hears a challenge to the appointment process on Wednesday.

The Chief Election Commissioner Act was passed in December 2023, empowering a selection committee comprising the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the prime minister and the home minister to appoint election commissioners. The law effectively removed the chief justice of India as a committee member, an arrangement that was in place as per a March 2023 Supreme Court judgement. The 2023 law was challenged by the Association for Democratic Reforms in March 2024.

Gandhi’s dissent note from the selection committee meeting stated that the Modi government had “exacerbated the concerns of hundreds of millions of voters” by removing the chief justice of India from the panel. Congress leaders alleged that the government was attempting to “circumvent Supreme Court scrutiny”. Despite the Opposition’s objections, Kumar is expected to take charge on Wednesday. Read more.

The Supreme Court has protected YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest in first information reports that have been filed against him in Maharashtra, Assam and Rajasthan for making an explicit remark insinuating incest on a comedy talent show. The court also barred further cases on the matter but directed Allahbadia not to participate in any new shows until further orders.

Allahbadia, known for hosting the BeerBiceps podcast, made the remarks on an episode of India’s Got Latent, which was later taken down by YouTube following a government complaint.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh criticised his language, stating, “The words you have chosen, parents will feel ashamed.” It directed him to cooperate with the investigation and submit his passport to the Thane Police.

“The entire society will be ashamed,” the court added. “These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to. Rule of law and system has to be followed. He should be ashamed as to what he has done to his parents.” Read on.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted the state government to conduct trial runs for disposing of 337 tons of 40-year-old chemical waste from Bhopal’s defunct Union Carbide factory in Pithampur, about 250 km away. The trials, set to begin on February 27, will take place in three phases, with increasing disposal rates.

The transportation of the waste to Pithampur in January sparked protests, including two self-immolations, from the town’s residents. Petitioners challenged a proposal to incinerate the hazardous materal, citing outdated safety tests that prompted the court to order fresh trials.

The results from the trial will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board to determine a methodology for disposing of the bulk of the chemical waste.



In December 1984, methyl isocyanate and other toxic gases leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide plant. Over five lakh persons were exposed to the toxic gases and at least 4,000 were killed as a result in the ensuing days. Government data suggests that there have been 15,000 deaths as a result of the disaster over the years. Read on.

The Supreme Court has granted bail to British arms consultant Christian James Michel, accused in the alleged AgustaWestland helicopter scam. The bench noted that Michel has been in custody for six years while the investigation continues. He will not be released immediately as he faces a money-laundering case, with a bail plea pending before the Delhi High Court.

The case pertains to a Rs 3,565-crore helicopter deal that the former Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had signed with British-Italian firm AgustaWestland. The deal was put on hold after Italy arrested the head of Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland’s parent company, on charges of paying bribes to win the contract.

Michel, one of three alleged middlemen who brokered the deal, was extradited from the United Arab Emirates in 2018. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing corruption claims in the case, while the Enforcement Directorate is investigating probable money laundering. Read on.