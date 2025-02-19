The suspected and confirmed Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases in Maharashtra increased to 211 on Tuesday after a new case was detected, PTI reported.

Of these, 183 are confirmed cases of the rare nerve disorder.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. This causes symptoms such as muscle weakness, difficulty in walking and, in severe cases, paralysis. The condition is not contagious and the authorities have reassured the public that it cannot lead to an epidemic or a pandemic.

The state health department had earlier said that the outbreak in Pune was waterborne.

Of the 211 cases, 42 were recorded by the Pune Municipal Corporation, 94 from the newly-added villages under the corporation, 32 from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 33 from the rural areas of Pune and 10 from other districts.

While 139 patients have been discharged from hospitals, 39 are under intensive care and 18 are on ventilators, according to the health department.

Nine persons have died due to the Guillain-Barré Syndrome so far, with four confirmed and five suspected cases, PTI quoted health department officials as saying.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is treatable with early interventions such as intravenous immunoglobulin therapy or plasma exchange, which can help manage symptoms and accelerate recovery. While severe cases may require respiratory support and hospitalisation, about 80% of patients regain mobility within six months.

Residents have been advised to take precautions, including boiling water before drinking, cooking poultry and meat thoroughly, washing fruits and vegetables and practising good hand hygiene.

