More than 50 persons were injured on Tuesday in Kerala’s Malappuram district when misfired firecrackers fell among spectators at a football match, PTI reported.

Two of those who were injured were admitted to a hospital, while the injuries of the others who sought treatment were not as serious.

The firecrackers were set off during the final of a sevens football tournament between United FC Nellikuthu and KNG Mavoor, The Times of India reported. Thousands of spectators had gathered at the stadium.

The police on Wednesday filed a case against the organisers of the match under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to negligent conduct with respect to an explosive substance and acts endangering the life or personal safety of others.

The organisers of the tournament said that they would bear the cost of treating the injured persons.