The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday warned over-the-top platforms against streaming “content that is prohibited by law”, The Hindu reported.

The platforms were also directed to ensure age-based content classification and implement self-regulation in line with the 2021 Information Technology Rules.

The notification stated that it had received complaints about the “spread of obscene, pornographic and vulgar content by certain publishers of OTT platforms and social media,” The Indian Express reported. The government did not specify the content it was referring to.

The ministry said that the law requires streaming platforms not to “transmit any content which is prohibited by law (and) undertake age-based classification of content”.

Under the 2021 IT rules, streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are required to set up a mechanism to address public grievances. While films have the censor board, OTT platforms are required to self-classify their content based on age. Detailed classification of content on the basis of age, sex, violence and nudity must also be listed.

The rules do not impose a blanket ban on swearing, sex or nudity on screen but instead mandate that shows and films that contain it be rated for older audiences, The Hindu reported.

Streaming services are also required to submit to the authority of an appeals body headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court justice. If this body deems the content to be in violation of the law, it can refer it to a government-controlled committee for blocking orders to be issued.

The directions to streaming platforms on Thursday follow the Supreme Court’s objections to “obscene” content online while hearing a plea by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his sexually explicit comments on a comedy talent show, India’s Got Latent.

Allahbadia triggered a controversy after he jokingly asked a contestant an explicit question insinuating incest during an episode of the show that was released on February 9. This was in line with the show’s pattern of provocative humour from judges and participants. The show is hosted by comedian Samay Raina and Allahbadia participated in one of the episodes as a guest judge.

On February 11, the episode was taken down by YouTube based on a complaint by the Union government. Additionally, a first information report was registered in Maharashtra against “all members who played roles in all episodes” of the show. Similar FIRs were also filed in Assam and Rajasthan.

Raina subsequently deleted all other episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

The information technology ministry is expected to respond by next week to a parliamentary standing committee about the existing framework to regulate social media and the need for amendments to bring the platforms under legal scrutiny to “safeguard the societal values”.

