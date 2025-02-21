A court in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district has acquitted a former councillor of rape charges, holding that the woman who accused him did so because her home was demolished based on a complaint he had raised with the civic authorities, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

The woman had claimed that the man, Shafiq Ansari, raped her in February 2021 on the pretext of offering help for her son’s marriage. After the complaint, the civic authorities in Rajgarh had bulldozed Ansari’s home as well.

There are no provisions in Indian law that allow for demolishing property as a punitive measure. However, civic administrations in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states have frequently resorted to this practice – with Muslims often being the targets of such actions.

In Ansari’s case, the prosecution claimed that he had called the woman to his home on February 4, 2021, on the pretext of offering help and then raped her.

The woman’s home had been demolished earlier by the civic authorities on the grounds of clearing encroachments. Her neighbours had reportedly complained that the house was being used for illegal narcotic trade.

First Additional Sessions Judge Chitrendra Singh Solanki said on February 14 that there were inconsistencies in the statements of the woman and her husband, according to The Indian Express. The judge said it was doubtful whether the woman was even present at Ansari’s home at the time of the alleged rape.

In March 2021, a woman accused Shafiq Ansari of rape at Sarangpur police station, Rajgarh, MP.



She alleged that Shafiq raped her when she went to his home seeking aid for her son's wedding.



She filed the FIR a month after settling her son's wedding. Shafiq's son Mohd Ahsan &… pic.twitter.com/DYfspDGCTB — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) February 21, 2025

“The claim of the accused establishing sexual relations with the victim is not corroborated by medical or scientific evidence,” the court said. “The victim has not provided any satisfactory reason for delaying informing her husband about the incident or for the delay in filing the report.”

The judge noted that the place where the woman was allegedly raped was 14 to 15 kilometres from her home. “The victim did not clarify how she was present at the accused’s office on the night of the incident,” the court said.

The judge noted that Ansari was a councillor, and that the municipality had demolished the woman’s home “at the behest of Ansari and the residents of the locality”.

“This suggests that the victim filed the rape report against Shafiq Ansari due to the demolition of her house,” the judgement held, according to The Indian Express. “Consequently, it is not proven that the accused, Shafiq Ansari, wrongfully restrained the victim, raped her, or threatened to kill her with the intent to cause terror.”