The United States government did not allocate $21 million for “voter turnout” in India but for a civic engagement project in Bangladesh, The Indian Express has reported, citing US federal spending records. The confusion arose after US President Donald Trump alleged that USAID, under Joe Biden’s leadership, may have attempted to influence Indian elections, prompting Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to accuse the Congress of colluding with foreign entities.

Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, recently cancelled several USAID grants, including $486 million to the non-profit Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening, which works globally on matters of electoral democracy. Federal records showed no CEPPS funding in India since 2008, The Indian Express reported.

The BJP’s Amit Malviya claimed that a 2012 Election Commission pact with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems – a part of CEPPS – was evidence of external election interference as suggested by Trump. Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi dismissed this, stating that no funds were involved in the project.

The Congress said Trump’s were remarks baseless and demanded transparency on USAID’s India grants. Party leader Pawan Khera said that “Modiji’s best friend Trump had perhaps intentionally or unintentionally made a faux pas”. The Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile, said that allegations about foreign interference through $21 million in funding from the United States government were “deeply troubling”. Read on.

A group of retired civil servants and diplomats have criticised Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai’s remarks calling homeless persons “parasites” seeking freebies. In an open letter shared with the press on Friday, the Constitutional Conduct Group said that homelessness results from the state’s failure to ensure basic rights like housing, social security and jobs for citizens.

Gavai’s comments came during a hearing on February 12 about shelter for the homeless. He linked welfare benefits to laziness, saying free rations discourage people from seeking work. The group countered that homeless workers perform hard labour for meagre wages and are among the most vulnerable citizens.

They condemned the selective use of the word “freebies”, noting that tax breaks for the wealthy and corporate loan write-offs are never questioned even as welfare spending for the poor is vilified. Citing previous Supreme Court rulings, they urged the state to fulfil its duty under Article 21 to provide night shelters for the homeless, especially in harsh winters. Read on.

The Kerala High Court has flagged gaps in India’s hate speech laws as it rejected Bharatiya Janata Party leader PC George’s plea for anticipatory bail in a hate speech case. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan cited George’s history of making communal remarks, including derogatory comments about Muslims during a televised debate on January 5.

The judge noted that the law does not impose stricter penalties on repeat hate-speech offenders and urged Parliament and the Law Commission to review it. “Nowadays, there is a tendency to make statements based on religion, caste etc.…These tendencies should be nipped in the bud,” the court said.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, hate speech is governed by Section 196(1)(a), pertaining to the “promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion”, and Section 299 related to “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs”.

Hate speech offences carry a maximum punishment of three years in prison, a fine, or both. However, a jail term remains optional at the court’s discretion. Kunhikrishnan observed that George had previously been granted bail in a similar case in 2022 on the condition that he refrain from making communal statements – a condition he had now violated. Read on.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s “myopic” view of the National Education Policy 2020 and accused him of spinning reforms into threats for political advantage. In a letter to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, Pradhan said that the policy did not impose any language and pointed out that non-Bharatiya Janata Party states had implemented it despite political differences.

Pradhan’s remarks came after Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, alleging that the Centre was withholding funds to pressure Tamil Nadu into adopting the policy and its three-language mandate.

Tamil Nadu has long opposed Hindi imposition, maintaining a two-language policy of Tamil and English. Critics say NEP promotes privatisation and neglects marginalised communities. Pradhan, however, urged Stalin to look beyond politics and adopt the policy for the benefit of students and educators. Read on.