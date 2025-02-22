The Union government on Saturday appointed former Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Indian Express reported.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his selection and an order was subsequently issued by the Department of Personnel Training.

According to the notification, Das will hold the post till the end of the prime minister’s term, or until further orders.

Das was appointed governor of the Reserve Bank of India in December 2018 and retired in 2024. He is a retired Indian Administrative Services officer, and has previously served as the revenue secretary and the economic affairs secretary in the Ministry of Finance.