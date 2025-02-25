The European Union and the United Kingdom on Monday added more entities based in India to an updated sanctions list that targets “those who continue to aid ” Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The latest sanctions were introduced on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which triggered the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

The 16th package of the European Union’s sanctions list included 48 persons and 35 entities. Their assets will be frozen and there will be a prohibition on making funds and economic resources available to them, the EU said in a statement.

The European sanctions added new criteria to include owners or operators of Russia’s “shadow fleet” of shipping vessels or those who benefit from the Russian military-industrial complex. The bloc added 74 such ships that are part of the “shadow fleet” to its sanctions list.

Two entities based in India were among the new entries to the list of those that have been “identified as supporting the Russian military-industrial complex or engaged in sanctions circumvention”.

Twenty-five entities from China (including Hong Kong), two from Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates each, and one each from Uzbekistan, Turkey and Singapore were also added to the list.

Some other entities based in India were sanctioned by the EU in 2024.

On Monday, the United Kingdom also announced 107 new sanctions on entities allegedly linked to Moscow. This included manufacturers of dual-use goods for the Russian military such microprocessors used in weapons systems.

These entities are based in India , Türkiye, Thailand, China and central Asian states, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

Inussia Impex Private Limited, which is on the British sanctions target list, was described by the UK government as an India-based company that has allegedly “exported Common High Priority goods, including western-produced microelectronics” to Russia.

In October, the United States had sanctioned 19 Indian companies and two persons from India for having allegedly materially assisted Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs had said that the firms had not violated local laws.

The ministry told Parliament in December that the government was discussing the matter with Washington. “[The] government also regularly sensitises Indian companies on export controls, including through regular outreach events in an effort to ensure that companies are not contravening India laws,” the ministry had said.