A 23-year-old man on Monday surrendered before the police in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, claiming to have murdered four of his family members and a friend, The New Indian Express reported.

Afan, the person accused in the matter, made the confession at the city’s Venjaramoodu police station. The motive behind the killings was not immediately clear.

Those killed have been identified as Afan’s 13-year-old brother Afsan, uncle Latheef, aunt Shahida, grandmother Salma Beevi and friend Farsana. Afan also allegedly attacked his mother Shemi who is in critical condition at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The murders took place in the areas of Venjaramoodu, SN Puram and Pangode near the state capital.

While surrendering, Afan told the police that he had left a gas cylinder open in his home and that he had consumed poison, The News Minute reported. He was also taken to hospital.

Three cases have been registered and the police are investigating the matter.