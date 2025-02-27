Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar’s grand-nephew Satyaki Savarkar on Tuesday opposed an application filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to present historical records in the court to back his statements in a defamation case against him, reported Bar and Bench.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by Satyaki Savarkar in April 2023 against Gandhi, accusing him of making fictitious, false and malicious remarks about the Hindutva ideologue.

In his petition, Satyaki Savarkar alleged that Gandhi had made the remarks “fully knowing the said allegations to be untrue, with the specific objective of harming the reputation and to defame the surname Savarkar…”

On February 18, Gandhi filed an application in a special MP/MLA court to convert the nature of the trial in the case from a summary trial to a summons trial, reported Live Law.

A “summons trial” entails detailed cross-examination and is a lengthy legal proceeding as compared to a “summary trial”.

Objecting to Gandhi’s plea, Satyaki Savarkar told Special Judge Amol Shinde on Tuesday that the Congress leader was trying to “divert the matter by raising irrelevant arguments about Veer Savarkar’s contributions during the Indian freedom struggle”.

“The accused has raised issues regarding certain historical facts, which are irrelevant to the core subject matter of this case,” said Satyaki Savarkar in an affidavit.

He added: “The main contention revolves around the alleged books as mentioned by the accused yet nowhere has the accused referred to any substantial evidence to support his claims. Instead, he is engaging in unnecessary delays by diverting the focus from the actual issues at hand.”

Satyaki Savarkar also dismissed Gandhi's claim that the case involves complex questions of fact and law, saying that the assertion is “unfounded”.

Advocate SA Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, also pointed to Gandhi’s alleged defamatory remarks made in the past, which have led to several legal proceedings.

“This speech holds no historical significance, and such an argument is merely a tactic to prolong the case,” read the affidavit.

Taking the reply into record, the court posted the matter for hearing next on March 19.

On January 10, a Pune court granted bail to Gandhi in the defamation case on a surety bond of Rs 25,000. On February 18, the Rae Bareli MP was granted a permanent exemption from appearance.