Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition Atishi on Thursday alleged that she, along with other legislators from her party , were stopped from entering the Delhi Assembly premises after being suspended for three days from the proceedings.

On Tuesday, 21 out of 22 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, were suspended from the House for disrupting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address. Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was the only AAP legislator who was not suspended. He was absent from the House during the protest.

“AAP MLAs were suspended from the House for three days for raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim',” Delhi’s former chief minister said in a social media post on Thursday. “And today, they are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises. This has never happened in the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.”

She accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of crossing “the limits of dictatorship after coming to power”.

दिल्ली में BJP की तानाशाही की बानगी‼️



दिल्ली में BJP सरकार आते ही खुलेआम तानाशाही शुरू हो गई है। आम आदमी पार्टी के चुने हुए विधायकों को विधानसभा परिसर के अंदर तक नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है।



विधानसभा परिसर के बाहर दिल्ली पुलिस के जवान तैनात कर दिए गए हैं और AAP के विधायकों को… pic.twitter.com/nkOozCFicG — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2025

The Opposition legislators were suspended after they shouted slogans accusing the BJP of removing images of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the office of the chief minister.

On Thursday, the suspended MLAs, led by Atishi, staged a protest outside Parliament, accusing the BJP of preventing them from entering the premises.

“Police personnel here say that they received directions from inside to not even allow AAP MLAs to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises,” Atishi was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “This is completely undemocratic and unconstitutional.”

The former chief minister added: “Suspension from house proceedings does not mean you can ban the MLAs from entering the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.”