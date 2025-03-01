Forty-seven workers have been rescued and eight remain missing after an avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, ANI quoted officials as saying on Saturday.

The avalanche struck between Mana village and Mana Pass on Friday morning, the India Today reported.

The workers at a Border Roads Organisation project site were clearing snow. Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

The search operation had to be suspended on Friday night due to heavy snowfall, The New Indian Express reported. The rescue efforts led by the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police resumed on Saturday morning.

Seven injured workers were taken to hospital, ANI quoted Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari as saying.

#WATCH | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) Avalanche | Three injured people have been evacuated to Military Hospital Joshimath. Helicopter service has started.



(Video: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/3HlKwgMuOy — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2025

Initial reports on Friday evening had said that 57 workers were trapped and 32 of them had been rescued.