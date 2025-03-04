Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that another resolution against the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution was not required as the one passed by the Assembly in November had not been rejected by the Union government.

“What we have to do was done in the first [Assembly] session,” Abdullah told reporters. “The resolution is still holding after being passed by the House. The PDP [Peoples Democratic Party] and others helped us in passing the resolution and it is still holding is a big thing.”

Abdullah’s comment came in response to questions about some MLAs reportedly planning to move another resolution.

The Assembly had passed a resolution on November 6 calling for the restoration of the special status that the erstwhile state had under Article 370, which was abrogated by the Union government in August 2019.

It was moved by National Conference leader and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Chowdhary.

Through the resolution, the Assembly had sought to reaffirm the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees that “safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people” of Jammu and Kashmir and “expresses concern over their unilateral removal”.

The MLAs had also urged the Union government to “initiate dialogue with elected representatives” of the Union Territory “to work out constitutional mechanisms” for the restoration of special status and the constitutional guarantee.

The resolution was passed amid protests by members of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the first Assembly session after the election in Jammu and Kashmir.

The polls were the first in 10 years and the first since Article 370 was abrogated.

When the Centre scrapped Article 370 in 2019, the state was also bifurcated into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

On Monday, the National Conference leader said that while some people had thought that the resolution passed in November would “outrightly get rejected” by the Union government, “it is still holding and so there is no need to talk further on this”.

“The National Conference will not repeat what it has already done,” he said.