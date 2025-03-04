India on Monday strongly objected to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk’s comments on Kashmir and Manipur, calling them “unfounded and baseless”.

Speaking at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva earlier in the day, Türk expressed concern by the alleged use of “restrictive laws and harassment against human rights defenders and independent journalists”.

He said this was resulting in arbitrary detention and a diminished civic space, including in Kashmir.

“I also call for stepped-up efforts to address violence and displacement in Manipur, based on dialogue, peacebuilding, and human rights,” added the United Nations official.

Since May 3, 2023, at least 258 persons have been killed and more than 59,000 persons displaced due to clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmars communities in Manipur.

Responding to Türk’s statements, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Arindam Bagchi said that the “world’s largest democracy continues to be a healthy, vibrant and pluralistic society”.

“Unfounded and baseless comments in the update contrast jarringly with ground realities,” said Bagchi. “We would urge a better understanding of India and our civilisational ethos of diversity and openness, which continue to define our robust and often cacophonous civic space.”

He added: “Nothing illustrates this divergence more than the passing reference to Jammu and Kashmir, erroneously referred to as Kashmir.”

Bagchi also stated that Türk’s comments came in a year that stood out for the region's “improving peace and inclusive progress, be it the large turnout, provincial elections, booming tourism, or the rapid development pace”. This highlighted the need for the global update to get “genuine” information, he said.

The diplomat further expressed concerns about the statement for the “oversimplifications of complex issues”, the use of “loose terminology” and “cherry picking” of situations.