Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday appointed party member Randhir Baniwal as its national coordinator after her brother Anand Kumar turned down the post, citing his desire to hold only one position.

Kumar is the party’s national vice president. Baniwal is a resident of the Saharanpur district.

Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand as the party’s national coordinator on Sunday and replaced him with Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam. A day later, she also expelled Anand from the party. Anand is Kumar’s son.

On Wednesday, Mayawati said that Kumar, “who has been selflessly serving the BSP [Bahujan Samaj Party] for a long time, expressed his wish to work in only one post”, keeping in mind the interests of the party. “His decision is welcome,” she wrote on social media.

She added that Kumar would continue as national vice president.

“Now, Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and Randhir Baniwal will jointly serve as BSP’s national coordinators, working directly under my guidance to handle responsibilities in various states,” she added.

On Monday, Mayawati said that Anand was “relieved from all responsibilities, including the post of national coordinator, due to him being influenced by his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, who was expelled from the party”.

Siddharth, along with the Bahujan Samaj Party’s central-state coordinator Nitin Singh, was expelled on February 12 for alleged factionalism and indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Anand was first removed as the party’s national coordinator and Mayawati’s political successor “until he attains maturity” on May 7.

Mayawati also said on Sunday that she would not announce her successor till her “last breath” and would continue to handle party affairs.