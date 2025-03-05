The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in a murder case, PTI reported.

The two-time Olympic medallist was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

Kumar, among others, are accused of fatally assaulting Sagar Dhankar, a former junior national wrestling champion, and his friends in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute. The incident took place at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Dhankar had suffered cerebral damage from the impact of a blunt object during the assault, according to the post-mortem report.

Kumar was arrested in May 2021.

Kumar’s lawyer argued that his client had been in jail for three-and-a-half years and that only 31 out of the 200 witnesses listed by the prosecution have been examined so far.

The lawyer contended that Kumar should be granted bail as his trial would take a long time to conclude.

The prosecution had opposed the bail plea.