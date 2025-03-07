Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to introduce engineering and medical education in the Tamil language, countering the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader’s criticism of the Centre over “Hindi imposition” and the proposed delimitation exercise, reported The Indian Express.

Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu are expected to be held next year.

Speaking at the 56th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force in Thakkolam, Ranipet, Shah highlighted that through changes brought by the Narendra Modi government, CISF aspirants can now write exams in regional languages.

“The PM Narendra Modi government has ensured that the exam can be written in Tamil too,” he said. “Be it administrative reforms, attaining spiritual heights, education or the unity and integrity of the nation – Tamil Nadu has reinforced Indian culture in every sphere.”

The remarks come amid an ongoing war of words between Stalin and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the three-language mandate in the Centre’s National Education Policy, introduced in 2020. Pradhan recently stated that the policy does not impose Hindi and accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of opposing it for “political reasons”.

“We have never said in NEP 2020 that only Hindi will be there,” Pradhan said. “We have only said that education will be based on mother tongue, in Tamil Nadu, it will be Tamil. I don’t want to answer to the political ambitions of few people. NEP 2020 is focused on different languages of India, be it Hindi, Tamil, Odia, or Punjabi. All the languages have equal importance. In Tamil Nadu, few are opposing because of politics.”

The Centre has withheld Rs 2,152 crore in funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, with Pradhan earlier saying the amount would remain pending unless Tamil Nadu implemented the National Education Policy and adopted the three-language formula. Stalin, who has called the move an attack on the Tamil language, recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking that the funds be released.

Tamil Nadu has long opposed perceived attempts to impose Hindi, with anti-Hindi agitations dating back nearly a century.