The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday stated that India has urged the United Kingdom to take action against the pro-Khalistan demonstrators who had attempted to breach External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s security in London.

“We have conveyed our deep concern to the UK authorities about the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during the external affairs minister’s visit,” said ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing.

Jaiswal added that there was a “larger context” to the incident and it brings out “both the license accorded to such forces, as well as indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK”.

A video of the incident that occurred on Wednesday evening showed a pro-Khalistani demonstrator attempting to breach security barricades while others were shouting slogans, while Jaishankar was leaving from the Chatham House in London. The building houses the Royal Institute of International Affairs .

The protestor was taken aside by police officials.

NEW: Khalistan protestor tears Indian flag and jumps in front of S Jaishankar's car in London pic.twitter.com/bNaMDbe1X0 — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) March 6, 2025

“He was quickly intercepted by officers and moved out of the way,” an unidentified Metropolitan Police official was quoted as saying by PTI. “He did not get close to the Minister who was able to leave the area without further incident. There were no arrests.”

Jaiswal pointed out on Friday that the measure of the UK’s sincerity would depend on how the authorities handle the offenders from this and previous incidents.

On Thursday, Jaiswal condemned the “provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists” and called on the UK to “live up to their diplomatic obligations”.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had also condemned the incident.

“While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable,” stated the office. “The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the security of all our diplomatic visitors, in line with our international obligations.”

India and US looking to cut tariffs

During the briefing, Jaiswal also mentioned that New Delhi is working to lower tariff and non-tariff barriers with the United States and enhance trade in goods and services through “a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement”.

Jaiswal said this was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in February.

“Our objective through the BTA is to strengthen and deepen India-US two-way trade across the goods and services sector, increase market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepen supply chain integration between the two countries,” he added.