India on Friday said it was concerned about Bangladesh releasing certain “violent extremists” and emphasised that the country’s interim government must protect Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions.

“We remain concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation…which has been further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists who were sentenced for serious crimes,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He was answering a question about the launch of a new student-led political formation in Bangladesh called the Jatiya Nagarik Party, or the National Citizens Party.

On August 5, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India after the student-led protests against a controversial quota scheme for government jobs, which started in July, evolved into a broader agitation against her government.

Diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have been strained since Hasina fled to India, after which incidents of violence against religious minorities were reported in several parts of Bangladesh.

“As you would have seen so far only 1254 incidents of over 2374 incidents reported from between August 5, 2024 to February 16, 2025 have been verified by the police,” Jaiswal said on Friday. “Further 98% of these 1254 incidents were deemed political in nature.”

He emphasised that India expects Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and “bring all perpetrators of killings, arson, and violence to justice without making such distinctions”.

Further, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that the neighbouring country’s security situation has affected the implementation of certain development activities.

“We support a stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive Bangladesh in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive and participatory elections,” Jaiswal added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9 urged Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities. Yunus, on his part, had also claimed that reports of attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh had been exaggerated.