More than 1,000 persons died in two days amid clashes between security forces and loyalists of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, reported AP on Saturday, citing war monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The clashes, which erupted on Thursday, were one of the deadliest since the conflict began in the country almost 14 years ago. At least 745 civilians were killed, mostly at close range, along with 125 government security force members and 148 militants with armed groups affiliated with Assad.

Electricity and drinking water had also been cut off in large areas around Latakia city, according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The clashes broke out after security forces attempted to detain a wanted person near Jableh, according to AP. However, they were ambushed by loyalists of Assad.

On Friday, revenge attacks escalated, with Sunni Muslim gunmen, loyal to the government, targeting Alawites, which is Assad’s minority sect that made up a major part of his support base for decades.

The clashes were a major challenge for Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the armed rebel forces led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani that helped overthrow Assad.

In December, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham entered Syria’s capital city of Damascus unopposed and toppled Assad’s government, bringing an end to his family’s 50-year reign in the country.

Assad fled to Russia with his family, where they were granted asylum by Moscow on humanitarian grounds.

Russia, along with Iran, had backed the Assad regime through more than 13 years of unrest in the country. The collapse of the dictator’s regime is seen as a blow to both nations.

Assad was the head of Syria’s government for nearly 25 years, beginning in July 2000 after the death of his father Hafez al-Assad, who had been the country’s president since 1971.