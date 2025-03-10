Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday sought a report from the administration after a recent fashion show held in Gulmarg during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan sparked outrage on social media.

Abdullah said that action will be taken after the report is submitted to him on Monday. “The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month,” the chief minister’s office quoted him as saying.

The show promoting a label’s skiwear collection took place on Friday. It was criticised after videos from the event were posted online.

People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone said that the fashion show was “an eminently avoidable event” during Ramzan.

“I consider myself to be a person of liberal orientation, and believe in dignified and mutually respectful coexistence,” the Handwara MLA said on social media. “But this was not the best time to host such an event.”

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who is part of Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling National Conference, said the event was “ shocking ”, The Indian Express reported.

“This is what cultural invasion in the disguise of tourism looks like,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. “They show an utter disregard for Kashmiri sentiments.”

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the event “ outrageous ”.

“That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people,” Farooq said on social media. “How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?”

Farooq said that “such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir”.