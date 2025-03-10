A Delhi court on Monday rejected a petition by jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh seeking custody parole to attend the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, PTI reported.

The Budget session began on January 31 and will conclude on April 4, with a break from February 13 till Monday.

The Baramulla MP, who is popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was granted two-day custody parole to attend the session on February 11 and 12.

On February 27, his advocate filed for custody parole arguing that his client was a parliamentarian and thus needed to attend the Budget session to fulfill his public duty.

Dismissing the plea, Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh of the Patiala House Court posted the hearing for Sheikh’s regular bail plea on March 19.

Sheikh has been in jail since August 2019 in connection with a terror-funding case filed by the National Investigation Agency. He has been held under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

He contested and won from Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha while in jail by defeating Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Sheikh was granted custody parole for two hours to take oath in Parliament on July 5. He was also released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail in October to allow him to campaign for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

