Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has supported a call to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but said any action must comply with legal procedures, as the site is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

He made the remark at an event on Saturday in response to Bharatiya Janata Party leader MP Udayanraje Bhosale’s demand to remove the tomb. Bhosale is a descendant of Maratha ruler Shivaji, who is seen in Maharashtra as a symbol of resistance to Mughal rule.

Fadnavis noted the tomb came under the Archaeological Survey’s protection during the Congress regime. His comments came days after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was suspended from the Assembly for remarks about Aurangzeb, which also led to an FIR being filed against him by the Mumbai Police. Read on.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday accused the Tamil Nadu government of “ruining students’ futures” by refusing to implement the PM SHRI scheme, which aims to upgrade school infrastructure. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Pradhan said the state had initially agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Centre but later changed its stance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for opposing the National Education Policy and alleged it was playing politics over language. His remarks, which sparked uproar in Parliament, came amid an ongoing row over the policy’s three-language formula.

Chief Minister MK Stalin called the comments an insult to Tamilians and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported them. Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi also demanded an apology.

Pradhan has claimed the National Education Policy does not impose Hindi and that all Indian languages have equal importance. He has previously said that Tamil Nadu’s refusal to adopt the NEP led to the withholding of education funds for the state. Read on.

The Vanuatu government has decided to revoke the passport issued to former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi, who fled India in 2010 amid investigations into alleged financial irregularities. On Monday, the country’s Prime Minister Jotham Napat said Interpol had twice rejected India’s requests for an alert notice against Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence, which would have disqualified his citizenship application.

Modi is accused of foreign exchange violations and irregularities in a Rs 425-crore Indian Premier League broadcast deal. Napat emphasised that Vanuatu citizenship cannot be used to evade extradition, which was “clearly” Modi’s intention.

The country, which offers passports through a citizenship-by-investment scheme requiring a minimum non-refundable donation of $1,55,000 (approximately Rs 1.3 crore), has tightened its due diligence in recent years. Modi recently applied to surrender his Indian passport, which India’s foreign ministry said would be examined under existing rules. Read on.

A Telangana court has sentenced a man to death and given life terms to six others for the 2018 honour killing of Perumulla Pranay, a 23-year-old Dalit man, in Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district. The court handed the death penalty to Subhash Sharma, allegedly hired to carry out the murder, and imposed fines on all convicts.

In September 2018, Pranay was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife Amrutha Varshini, who belonged to an upper-caste family and had married him against their wishes. Varshini blamed the killing on her father, T Maruthi Rao, who allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to have Pranay killed.

Rao, out on bail, died by suicide in 2020. Pranay’s killing, which was captured on CCTV and shared widely online, had sparked widespread outrage and led to charges being brought against a total of eight persons. Read on.