Thirteen persons have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow in connection with communal clashes that broke out on Sunday night when a group was celebrating the Indian men’s cricket team’s win in the Champions Trophy final, Indore district’s additional superintendent of police (rural) said.

Four people were injured in the clashes that erupted when a group participating in a celebration rally allegedly waved saffron flags and shouted religious slogans while passing by the Jama Masjid in Mhow, The Print quoted the police as saying on Monday.

This allegedly led another group to throw stones at the mob.

The police fired tear gas and lathi charged the two groups to stop the violence and arson. Mhow, or Dr Ambedkar Nagar, is located 25 km from Indore.

At least 12 of those arrested in the matter are Muslims, The Print reported.

Five first information reports have been filed in the case: one by the four individuals who were injured, another by a businessman whose shop was burned, a third by two persons whose bikes were set on fire and a fourth by members of the Muslim community.

One of these FIRs names 17 persons, ANI quoted the police as saying.

Cleric Zabir, who is in charge of the mosque, alleged that some persons threw firecrackers inside the building. However, the police are yet to corroborate this claim, The Print reported.

The police have also said that the situation has been brought under control.

Hitika Vasal, the superintendent of police told ANI, that the situation was “peaceful and normal”.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday night.