Sri Lanka has deported 15 Indian nationals who had been staying in the country in violation of their visa conditions, Newswire reported on Monday.

The group was deported to Chennai on Saturday. They were arrested during a raid in Jaffna, the Sri Lankan digital news service quoted a statement from the country’s Department of Immigration and Emigration as saying.

The raid was carried out by the order of Nilusha Balasooriya, who is the controller general of immigration and emigration.

The Indians had arrived in Sri Lanka using tourist visas, the department said.

While eight of them were working as carvers in a sawmill in Jaffna, five had been employed in restaurants. Two were engaged in activities related to religious propaganda, according to Newswire.

Two of the Indians had been preparing to hold a religious conference in Jaffna from March 5 to March 7. They were arrested following protests against them by Hindu groups in the area.