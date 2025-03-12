The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district allegedly shaved the heads of a group of youngsters and paraded them through the streets on Monday for dangerously celebrating the Indian cricket team’s Champions Trophy win on Sunday night, NDTV reported.

Videos of the tonsured men being paraded by the police were widely shared online, sparking controversy.

The National Security Act, which allows detention for up to 12 months, has been invoked against two of the men after the incident escalated into violence and they allegedly attacked the police, NDTV reported.

The celebrations took place near Sayaji Gate, where the police, led by station in-charge Ajay Singh Gurjar, reportedly attempted to stop the group from lighting firecrackers. A confrontation followed, with video footage showing some youths misbehaving with the officers, forcing them to retreat. Some individuals were seen chasing a police vehicle and throwing stones at it, according to NDTV.

Based on this footage, the police booked 10 youths in connection with the incident. The next evening, videos emerged showing some of them being paraded from the police station to Sayaji Gate with shaved heads.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Police shave heads and parade those accused of creating ruckus in Dewas after India's ICC Champions Trophy victory on the night of March 9.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/PqCIvX4p0y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2025

BJP MLA Gayatri Raje Puar met Dewas Superintendent of Police Punit Gehlot on Tuesday and criticised the police’s actions.

“These young men were celebrating India’s victory just like the rest of the country,” Puar told ANI. “They are not habitual offenders, and the act of publicly parading them in such a manner is completely unjustified.”

Puar added: “I have raised the issue in the House [Assembly] and also talked to the SP about the matter as everyone was celebrating the victory. The youths who have been booked do not have any criminal background…I have demanded their immediate release, and I think they will be released soon.”

Gehlot said that an investigation had been launched into the celebrations on Sunday night and Monday’s events.

“On March 9, some people created chaos during the ICC Champions Trophy celebrations,” he told ANI. “There was also some misbehaviour with the police. After that, a video went viral in which the police were seen using indiscriminate force...”

“The probe will examine all aspects, including whether those detained were actually involved,” NDTV quoted Gehlot as saying. “Additional SP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria has been tasked with conducting a time-bound inquiry, which will be completed within seven days. Those found responsible will face appropriate action.”