Three minors allegedly attacked and severed the fingers of a class 11 student from a Scheduled Caste community in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district on Monday, reported The Indian Express.

The family of the student has alleged that the attack stemmed from anger over him defeating players from the dominant castes in a kabaddi match. The police have detained the three minors.

The boy was reportedly on his way to take an exam when he was dragged out of a bus and assaulted. According to the police and eyewitness accounts, the three minors severed three fingers of his left hand.

The student’s father, who tried to intervene, was also attacked and suffered injuries, including to his head. The attackers fled the spot as bystanders rushed to help.

The student was first taken to Srivaikundam Government Hospital and later shifted to Tirunelveli Government Hospital, where doctors performed surgery to try and reattach the severed fingers.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the student’s family and local activists demanding justice.

Police are investigating whether the attack was linked to a purported romantic relationship between the student and a girl from a dominant caste.

According to an unidentified police officer, the initial complaint filed by the student’s father cited the kabaddi match as the motive, reported The Indian Express. However, a preliminary inquiry and questioning of the detained minors, who are all classmates of the victim, suggested the violence may have been triggered by the boy’s alleged relationship with the sister of one of the detained boys.