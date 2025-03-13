The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly raping and molesting a 36-year-old British woman at a hotel in South Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, The Indian Express reported.

The police said the woman arrived in India on March 7 and spent a week in Goa before reaching Delhi on March 11.

In her complaint, the woman said that a man, identified as a member of the housekeeping staff at the hotel she was staying in, inappropriately touched her in an elevator.

The second incident involves a man who lives in East Delhi and befriended her on Instagram about a month ago. The woman allegedly asked him to meet her in Goa, but when the plans fell through, the two met in Delhi where he raped her.