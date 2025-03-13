2 arrested after British woman raped, molested in Delhi
The men allegedly assaulted the woman on separate, unrelated occasions at a hotel in the capital’s Mahipalpur area.
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly raping and molesting a 36-year-old British woman at a hotel in South Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, The Indian Express reported.
The police said the woman arrived in India on March 7 and spent a week in Goa before reaching Delhi on March 11.
In her complaint, the woman said that a man, identified as a member of the housekeeping staff at the hotel she was staying in, inappropriately touched her in an elevator.
The second incident involves a man who lives in East Delhi and befriended her on Instagram about a month ago. The woman allegedly asked him to meet her in Goa, but when the plans fell through, the two met in Delhi where he raped her.
On Wednesday, the woman visited a hospital after feeling unwell, after which the police were informed about the alleged crime. The British High Commission has also been informed, an unidentified official told PTI.