The Bangladeshi government on Thursday said that news reports by some Indian media outlets about the alleged instability in the Bangladesh Army were “baseless” and “deeply irresponsible”.

Over the past few days, India Today, The Economic Times and others have reported that Lieutenant General Faizur Rahman, who is a quartermaster general, purportedly made moves to stage a coup to replace General Waqar-uz-Zaman as the country’s Army chief.

Rahman had been put under surveillance because of his actions, the reports claimed.

“The recent spate of unfounded stories in certain Indian media outlets, such as The Economic Times, India Today, and others, alleging coups or instability within the Bangladesh Army, is not only baseless but also deeply irresponsible,” Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government in Bangladesh, said on Thursday.

“Such disinformation campaigns undermine the principles of interference and severely diminish respect while also eroding the credibility of the media outlets involved,” Yunus added.

Yunus, a Nobel laureate economist, took over as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on August 8.

This came after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power and fled to India on August 5 amid widespread student-led protests against her Awami League government. She had been the prime minister of Bangladesh for 16 years.

Diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have been strained since Hasina fled to India, after which incidents of violence against religious minorities were reported in several parts of Bangladesh .

Earlier this month, Dhaka said it had sent “formal letters” requesting New Delhi to extradite Hasina but received “no official response” from in the matter.