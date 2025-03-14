Pakistan should “look inwards” instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its internal problems and failures on to others, India said on Friday.

This came a day after Islamabad accused New Delhi of being involved in “sponsoring terrorism” following a train hijacking in Balochistan.

“We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs. “The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies.”

On Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan claimed that the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan was orchestrated from abroad, The Indian Express reported.

The spokesperson, however, did not directly implicate India.

The train was hijacked on Tuesday and the Pakistani military announced the conclusion of its security operation on Wednesday night.

The Baloch Liberation Army, a militant group operating in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack. Twenty-one passengers and four security personnel were killed by the militants during the attack.

Khan had claimed that militants involved in the attack were in contact with their handlers based in Afghanistan throughout the operation.

The Baloch Liberation Army advocates for the secession of the area from the country through armed struggle.

The group, designated a terrorist organisation by the Pakistani government, is known for carrying out frequent attacks against the government, Army and Chinese interests in the region.