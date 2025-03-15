A man was assaulted by three persons in Rajasthan’s Dausa district after he stopped them from applying Holi colours on him, The Indian Express reported. The 25-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

The police arrested one of the three suspects, identified as Bablu Meena.

The assault in Ralawas village near Lalsot town took place on Wednesday, two days before the Hindu festival of Holi. The video of the incident was widely shared online on Thursday.

Ramsharan Gurjar, the station house officer of the Ramgarh Pachwara police station in Dausa, said that a first information report has been filed for murder, The Indian Express reported.

“As per the CCTV footage, there was an issue over applying of colours on the now deceased Hansraj Meena – who was preparing for patwari [revenue officer] exams – in the local library,” Gurjar added.

Dinesh Agarwal, the additional superintendent of police (Lalsot), said that Hansraj Meena was injured in a fight that broke out between students in the library at about 4 pm on Wednesday. “He was taken to Lalsot hospital where he was declared dead,” The Indian Express quoted the police officer as saying.

“We have seen the [security camera footage] footage where it can be seen that three persons are assaulting him,” Agarwal said. “They have been identified as Ashok, Kalu and Bablu .”

Gurjar told the newspaper that following the 25-year-old’s death, residents of the village “misbehaved with the hospital staff and kept the body on the highway and sat on a protest”.