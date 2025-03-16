A Muslim man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Saturday after he resisted their efforts apply Holi colours on him, reported the Hindustan Times.

The incident has sparked communal tensions in the area and prompted the deployment of several police personnel.

The man has been identified as 48-year-old Mohammad Sharif, according to Maktoob Media. Sharif had been working as a driver in Saudi Arabia and had returned home two months ago.

Mohammad Shamim, Sharif’s nephew, told the Hindustan Times that his uncle was on his way to a dairy when the auto rickshaw he was travelling in was intercepted by a group of people celebrating Holi near a temple, a day after the Hindu festival had officially concluded.

“He was being heckled, and the revellers were determined to apply colors,” Shamim was quoted as saying. “When I reached the site, my uncle was requesting them not to do so. The issue was settled then, but later, many of them caught hold of him again. I was told by witnesses that he was repeatedly slapped before he collapsed.”

The Unnao Police detained three persons in connection with Sharif’s death.

However, the police later said: “Kotwali Sadar police took the body into custody and conducted a postmortem with videography by a panel of doctors. The postmortem report cites cardiac arrest as the cause of death, with no injury marks found on the body. The police are thoroughly investigating all other aspects.”

Maktoob Media, however, reported that Sharif was on his way to a mosque when he was attacked.

Bystanders eventually rescued Sharif and gave him water. However, he soon collapsed and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead .

“The police are investigating this case,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Unnao North) Akhilesh Singh told the Hindustan Times. “There is no law and order problem as such. We will register a first information report once the complaint is filed.”