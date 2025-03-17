The Manipur government on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in Churachandpur district amid escalating tensions after a leader belonging to the Hmar tribal community was allegedly assaulted a day earlier.

On Sunday, Richard Hmar, the general secretary of Hmar Inpui, was allegedly attacked by a group of men inside the VK Montessori complex at Zenhang Lamka at around 7.30 pm, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

Hmar Inpui is one of the apex bodies of the tribe. Churachandpur is home to Zomi, Kuki and Hmar, among other tribes.

After the attack, locals demanded the identification of the perpetrators, unidentified police officers told PTI. Protestors have also been attempting to enforce a shutdown in the town. Incidents of mobs throwing stones were also reported in some areas, the officers said.

On Monday, the additional district magistrate imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as a precautionary measure.

The section allows magistrates to issue immediate preventive orders in urgent cases to prevent obstruction, danger to life, public disturbance, or riots.

“Whereas reports have been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, indicating a serious apprehension of a breach of law and order in the district, which is likely to disturb peace and tranquility among different communities and may lead to damage to life and public property,” said the order.

The order prohibited unauthorised processions or unlawful assemblies of five or more persons. It also banned the carrying of arms or instruments that can be used as weapons, including sticks, rods and stones.

Hmar Inpui issued a statement on Sunday condemning the attack and demanding that the perpetrators hand themselves over to the group.

“Hmar Inpui is in no position to understand the contemptuous and coward act of the perpetrators who failed to exercise reason and respect for a community leader in this critical juncture,” stated the group.

It added that it would not take the matter lightly as it amounted to “insensible provoking and disgracing of a community”.

“The perpetrators, whoever they are, must give in or before 10 am of March 17, 2025 (Monday) at Hmar Inpui Office, Rengkai, failing which Hmar Inpui shall resort to take its own course of action,” it said.

Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar urged community leaders in the district to come together to engage in peaceful dialogue. “Our district has a long history of diversity and unity, and it is crucial that we continue to embrace these values,” he said. “Violence and unrest will not lead to a solution, and it is in all our best interests to find common ground through peaceful discussions and dialogues.”

Manipur has been mired in ethnic conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities that broke out in May 2023 and has since left at least 258 dead and displaced more than 59,000.

On February 13, President’s Rule was imposed in the state following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.