Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has been booked along with seven others for allegedly drinking alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, PTI reported on Monday quoting police officials.

Consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food is prohibited in the area, owing to its proximity to the Vaishno Devi temple.

Orry and seven others have been booked for disobeying the order of a public servant under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Among those named in the first information report is Anastasila Arzamaskina, a Russian national. The FIR also names Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal and Shagun Kohli.

The police said that they consumed alcohol at a hotel despite being told that doing so was not allowed, The Indian Express reported.

Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Paramvir Singh issued strict instructions to take the accused persons in custody to set an example and to emphasise that drugs and alcohol would not be tolerated at religious sites.

A team has been formed to track down the accused persons.