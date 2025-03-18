Prohibitory orders barring public gatherings were imposed in Nagpur on Monday night as clashes broke out hours after a protest was held in the city to demand the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, PTI reported.

About 20 persons , including 15 police personnel, were injured, India Today reported. Several bikes and cars were set on fire.

At least 15 persons were detained in connection with the violence, PTI reported on Monday night.

The violence erupted in central Nagpur’s Chitnis Park at 7.30 pm with stones being thrown at the police amid rumours that the holy book of a community had been burnt during an agitation by a Hindutva group in late afternoon, PTI reported. The Hindutva group was demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Khuldabad near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The Indian Express quoted unidentified office-bearers of the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal as saying that its members had only burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb during the protest.

A complaint was filed at the Ganeshpeth police station in the evening alleging desecration of the holy book, the newspaper reported.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal said: “A photograph was set on fire , which instigated people. A case was registered regarding this, and an investigation is underway. Later, clashes broke out.”

The injuries sustained by the police personnel were not serious, Singal told reporters.

VIDEO | Visuals from Nagpur where violence erupted on Monday as stones were hurled at police. The city saw several incidents of stone-pelting and arson.



(Source: Third Party)#NagpurViolence pic.twitter.com/sr37c1dxxE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2025

Another clash erupted in the Hansapuri area between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm. The violence also spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth areas, The Indian Express quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob in the Chitnis Park area.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home affairs portfolio, appealed to people not to fall prey to rumours , The Indian Express reported.

“Everybody should maintain peace. The administration is taking all necessary measures.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Vehicles torched and stones pelted in Hansapuri area of ​​Nagpur; further details awaited.



Earlier, another clash had broken out in the Mahal area of ​​Nagpur between two groups. pic.twitter.com/bT6hzfw8vc — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

Hindutva groups such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have in recent weeks stepped up their campaign to demand the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, claiming that the structure is a “symbol of pain and slavery”.

The two groups held protests in several cities of Maharashtra on Monday

Fadnavis had backed the demand on March 10 but said that the removal of the tomb would have to be carried out within the ambit of the law as the site is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

On Monday, Fadnavis said that the government was obligated to protect the tomb, which is a protected site, but it will not allow attempts to glorify Aurangzeb's legacy. The preservation of the site is a matter of historical record rather than reverence, Fadnavis said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.