The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tej Pratap Yadav for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam, reported India Today.

Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav have been asked to join the investigation at 11 am on Tuesday, while Lalu Prasad Yadav has been summoned on Wednesday morning in Patna.

“We have got some new facts related to the case, so we are summoning them to verify all the facts,” an unidentified ED official was quoted as saying by The Indian E[xpress.

The Rouse Avenue court, which took cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s final chargesheet in the corruption case, had directed Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and daughters Hema Yadav and Misa Bharti to appear before it on March 11.

The CBI has named 78 accused persons in the case, including 30 government officials. The case centres on allegations that between 2004 and 2009, when Yadav was the Union railway minister, land was illegally acquired at reduced prices in exchange for appointments to Group-D positions in the Indian Railways.

The agency alleges that land parcels were transferred to Yadav’s family members, including Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, at prices significantly below the market value.

Last year, the ED filed a chargesheet of more than 4,700 pages naming Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, companies AK Infosystems and AB Exports Private Limited, former Railways employee Hridyanand Chaudhary and AK Infosystems director Amit Katyal, as accused persons.

The agency alleged that Katyal, in connivance with the former railway minister, conspired to incorporate a company in Delhi to acquire land parcels in Bihar from job seekers. The shares of AK Infosystems were transferred to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family members in 2014 for just Rs 1 lakh, though the company allegedly owned land worth Rs 1.77 crore.

According to the law enforcement agency, AK Infosystems served as a tool to conceal proceeds of crime and obscure links between the scam and its beneficiaries.

The Enforcement Directorate also alleged that AB Exports Private Limited, described as a shell company controlled by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family and Katyal, held a property at D-1088, New Friends Colony, Delhi, which was used to integrate illicit funds into the economy.

It claimed that Rabri Devi was a beneficiary of the proceeds of crime and that funds were transferred via a shell company to Tejashwi Yadav, which were then allegedly used in constructing the New Friends Colony property.

The agency has so far attached immovable assets worth Rs 6.02 crore in the case and arrested Katyal.

Last year, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav in the money-laundering case. President Droupadi Murmu had also approved the prosecution of Lalu Prasad Yadav.