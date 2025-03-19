One person was killed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district as fresh clashes were reported between the Hmar and Zomi tribal communities on Wednesday, The Hindu reported.

The violence occurred despite prohibitory orders that were imposed in the district on Monday amid escalating tensions following the alleged assault of a Hmar leader a day earlier.

On Tuesday, the two communities agreed to work together to restore peace in the district.

Later in the evening, violence erupted when a few Hmars opposed a Zomi group hoisting a community flag, The Hindu reported, quoting unidentified officials. The clashes killed a person named Lalropui Pakhumate on the outskirts of Churachandpur town, according to the newspaper.

Hmars and Zomis are considered part of the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar group of ethnic communities. The group has been mired in an ethnic conflict with the non-tribal Meiteis that broke out in May 2023 and has since left at least 260 dead and displaced more than 59,000.

Churachandpur is home to Zomi, Kuki and Hmar, among other tribes.

Following the violence on Tuesday, the Zomi Students’ Federation declared an “indefinite emergency shutdown” and said that this was necessary due to the volatile situation in the district, The Hindu reported.

“It is hereby informed that all normal activities shall remain suspended,” the newspaper quoted the federation as saying. “Schools and colleges shall remain closed. All shops and business establishments shall remain closed as well. We further advise all people to remain in their homes. This emergency shutdown shall remain in place until the situation improves.”

The district administration also issued a second public appeal urging all individuals and community leaders to refrain from any further violence.

Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar said that there was an urgent need to restore peace and maintain law and order in the area. He added no individual or group would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

“We encourage leaders from both communities to engage in constructive dialogue with the district administration and law enforcement to resolve issues peacefully,” Kumar added.

He said that the district administration was taking all necessary measures to restore law and order. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of every citizen and will hold accountable anyone found violating the law,” the deputy commissioner added.

Kumar had on Monday urged community leaders in the district to come together to engage in peaceful dialogue.

In the backdrop of the violence in Churachandpur, legislators from the Kuki, Zomi, and Hmar communities also called for peace and urged that disputes be resolved be resolved without being given a communal colour.

The MLAs said: “We urge our community leaders and CSOs [civil society organisations] to continue to work hard to maintain peace and tranquillity. Finally, we urge the state government, particularly the district administration to take up all requisite measures for restoration and maintenance of law and order…”

In addition, an appeal was also made by the apex bodies of the tribes and churches in the district to maintain peace.

“We condemn all forms of violence, including hate speech, destruction of properties and acts of aggression,” the appeal signed by leaders from Kuki, Zomi and Hmar communities, along with heads of churches, said. “Any disputes arising between communities shall be resolved through dialogue and non-violent means.”

The leaders said that a joint peace committee would be established to monitor the situation and address any misunderstandings that may arise between communities in the future.

On February 13, President’s Rule was imposed in the state following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.