In its first response to Israel resuming its attacks on Gaza, Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday said it has fired rockets at Tel Aviv, AFP reported.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said that the action was taken in response to Israel’s “massacres” of civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli army said it had intercepted one projectile fired from Gaza and that two others struck an uninhabited area, according to AFP.

On Tuesday, Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza, killing at least 330 persons . The attacks, which began at around 2 am local time , were the deadliest assault on the Palestinian territory since the ceasefire took effect on January 19.

In response to the attacks, Hamas said that Israel had unilaterally ended the ceasefire between them.

On Thursday, Gaza’s civil defence agency said that 504 persons, including over 190 children, had been killed so far in the latest attacks by Israel.

During the day, the Israeli army also said that it had expanded its ground operations in central and southern Gaza.

“Over the past 24 hours, IDF [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers have begun a targeted ground operation in the central and southern Gaza Strip in order to expand the security zone between the northern and southern parts,” AFP quoted Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee as saying.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, condemned the “endless unleashing of the most inhumane ordeals” on civilians in Gaza since Israel resumed its military offensive

“Israeli Forces bombardment continues from air and sea for the third day,” Lazzarini said on social media. “Under our daily watch, people in Gaza are again and again going through their worst nightmare.”

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had ordered the air strikes because of Hamas’ “repeated refusal to release our hostages” and a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu had said. “The operational plan was presented by the IDF over the weekend and approved by the political leadership.”

Hamas had stated that Israel’s actions were an “ unprovoked escalation ” that would put the hostages at risk. The Palestinian militant group had also called on other countries to “raise their voice in rejection of the resumption of the Zionist war of extermination against our people in the Gaza Strip”.

Israel’s military offensive against Gaza began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched an incursion into southern Israel, killing 1,200 persons and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza since then, killing more than 62,600 persons, including over 17,400 children. About 400 Israeli soldiers have died in the conflict.

Some of the hostages were released in November 2023 as part of a brief ceasefire deal and some were killed as a result of the war.

In the first phase of the ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19, Hamas freed 30 hostages and returned the bodies of eight others to Israel in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

On March 2 , the Israeli government said that it had approved a temporary extension of the ceasefire in Gaza after the conclusion of the first six-week phase of its deal with Hamas. But it halted all shipments of humanitarian aid to Gaza in an attempt to pressure Hamas into accepting its proposal for the next phase of the ceasefire.

“Israel will not allow a ceasefire without a release of our hostages,” the prime minister’s office had said. “If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences.”

The temporary extension was supposed to last till the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan in late March and the Jewish Passover period that lasts till mid-April.

Last week, United States President Donald Trump’s administration had attempted to further extend the ceasefire and presented a proposal to both parties. However, the talks in Qatar reportedly ended without progress, with the White House blaming Hamas for rejecting the proposal.