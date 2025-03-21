Karnataka minister KN Rajanna on Thursday alleged that 48 politicians including a minister were honey-trapped in the state and that an attempt was made to trap him too, India Today reported.

Rajanna, the state cooperation minister, said in the Assembly that Karnataka being called a “factory of CDs and pen drives” was a “serious accusation”.

“There are reports that two powerful ministers from Tumakuru have been caught in a honey trap,” he said. “Now, I am one of the ministers from Tumakuru, and the other is Dr Parameshwara – just the two of us.”

He said that those allegedly targeted were not only from the state’s ruling Congress, but also the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

“[Honey trapping] is not restricted to only state leaders, but leaders from national parties are also victims,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying. “This is a menace.”

Honey trapping refers to the use of romantic or sexual relationships to entice a person into revealing information or to manipulate someone, often for political purposes.

Rajanna’s statement came after BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal claimed in the Assembly that legislators in the state were being honey-trapped with the intention of making someone the chief minister.

Rajanna demanded a thorough investigation in the matter and said that he will file a complaint with the state’s home minister.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said that he will order a high-level investigation into the matter, adding that he had evidence to show that there had been an attempt to trap him as well.

On Wednesday, BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar had called for action on the matter, accusing the Congress government of running a “honey trap factory”, The Times of India reported.

On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there was no question of protecting anyone in the matter.

“According to the law, the guilty should be punished,” ANI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying. “The home minister replied that if Rajanna complained, a high-level probe would be [carried out]. Rajanna did not name anyone, action could be taken if he had named someone. There is no question of protecting anyone in the case.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said: “Let a complaint be given to the police station first, let’s get it investigated.”

The allegations come amid a power struggle between Congress factions in the state.