The Union government spent Rs 258.9 crore on 38 foreign trips made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between May 2022 and December 2024.

The most expensive trip by Modi during this period was to the United States in June 2023, which cost more than Rs 22 crore, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

More than Rs 15 crore were spent on the prime minister’s September 2024 visit to the US.

The cost includes the expenditure on accommodations for the prime minister’s delegation, transportation, security and hardware, venue charges and “miscellaneous” expenses. The miscellaneous expenses were not defined.

In 2022, Modi visited Germany, Denmark, France, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Uzbekistan and Indonesia. In 2023, Papua New Guinea, Australia, Japan, the US, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Indonesia and Greece were among countries visited by the prime minister.

In 2024, the prime minister travelled to the UAE, Bhutan, Qatar, Italy, Austria, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Brunei Darussalam, the US, Singapore, Laos, Brazil, Guyana and Kuwait.

The data was provided by Pabitra Margherita, the minister of state for external affairs, in a written response to a question by Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge, the Congress chief, had sought details of the expenditure incurred by Indian diplomatic missions on arrangements for the prime minister’s foreign trips.