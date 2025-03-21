The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Verma following reports that allegedly unaccounted cash was found at his home, Live Law reported on Friday quoting unidentified persons aware of the matter.

The cash was allegedly recovered when emergency services responded to a fire incident at Verma’s official residence on March 14, The Indian Express quoted unidentified Delhi Police officers as saying.

The Collegium unanimously resolved to transfer Verma to the Allahabad High Court, his parent High Court, The Indian Express quoted unidentified persons. Some members of the Collegium were of the view that an in-house inquiry should be conducted into the matter, the newspaper reported.

The Supreme Court has not yet published on its website the resolution about the transfer. Verma has not commented on the matter so far.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Friday opposed repatriating Verma to the Allahabad High Court, saying that it is not a “trash bin”. It added that corruption in the judiciary has eroded public faith in it.

The benches of the chief justice and the next four senior judges, who make up the collegium, began hearing their cases 45 minutes late on Friday. Live Law reported that they held another discussion on Friday morning.

Under the collegium system , the five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court, including the chief justice, decide on the appointments and transfers of judges to the top court and the High Courts. These recommendations must be approved by the Union government.

Verma himself did not sit today in the High Court, Bar and Bench reported, quoting staff as saying that he was on leave .

The High Court judge was not at home when the fire broke out on March 14. Fire department personnel and the police allegedly found the cash in a room while dousing the flames, The Times of India reported.

The personnel alerted their supervisors, who informed Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, according to The Times of India.

It was unclear how much cash had been recovered. Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg told The Indian Express that since it was a minor fire, the department is now collecting details.

Shocking case, says Congress MP

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, saying that he had read about a “shocking case of huge amounts of cash unearthed” at a Delhi High Court judge’s home.

Ramesh pointed to a notice MPs had submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar earlier about remarks made by an Allahabad High Court judge.

The Congress leader was referring a notice Opposition MPs had moved in the Upper House in December for a motion to impeach Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav for anti-Muslim remarks the judge had made in December.

“You have repeatedly called into question the urgency for judicial accountability,” Ramesh said. “In fact, you directed the Leader of the House on this issue. I request that you make some observations on this and give necessary directions to the government to come up with a proposal for increasing judicial accountability.”