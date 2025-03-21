In a major organisational rejig, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday named former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the president of its unit in the national capital, and party leader Manish Sisodia as its Punjab chief.

Bharadwaj will be replacing MLA and former minister Gopal Rai in Delhi.

The development comes over a month after the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated the AAP in the Assembly elections in Delhi on February 8, three days after polling. The Hindutva party won in 48 constituencies while the AAP bagged 21 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

आम आदमी पार्टी की PAC बैठक में लिए गए महत्वपूर्ण फैसले👇



👉 गुजरात, गोवा, पंजाब और छत्तीसगढ़ में नए प्रभारी और सह प्रभारी नियुक्त किए गए



🔷 गुजरात- प्रभारी- गोपाल राय जी

सह प्रभारी- दुर्गेश पाठक जी



🔷 गोवा- प्रभारी- पंकज गुप्ता जी

सह प्रभारी- अंकुश नारंग जी, आभास चंदेला जी… pic.twitter.com/812BAHdWVK — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 21, 2025

On Friday, AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said that Rai had been given charge of Gujarat, where the party was aiming to expand its base.

While Pathak, a Rajya Sabha MP, was named head of the AAP’s Chhattisgarh unit, party leader Pankaj Gupta will lead its chapter in Goa. Pathak also said that party leader Mehraj Malik was named the chief of the AAP unit in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the party’s political affairs committee at party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.