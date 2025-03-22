A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a bail application filed by jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh in a terror-funding case, PTI reported.

The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh of the Patiala House Court.

The Baramulla MP, who is popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has been in jail since August 2019 in connection with a terror-funding case filed by the National Investigation Agency. He has been held under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Sheikh contested and won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Baramulla while in jail, defeating National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Earlier this week, Sheikh had moved the court against its March 10 order refusing him custody parole or interim bail to attend the second part of Parliament’s Budget Session, PTI reported.

The Budget Session began on January 31 and will conclude on April 4 . There was a break from February 13 till March 10.

In response to his appeal, the National Investigation Agency said that the Baramulla MP could not use his status as a legislator to “get away from rigours of imprisonment”, according to the news agency.

Sheikh can neither be granted interim bail nor be allowed custody parole as he had no enforceable right to attend Parliament while in lawful custody, the agency argued.