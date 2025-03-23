The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a closure report related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, saying that he died by suicide, The Indian Express reported.

“The CBI has filed a closure report stating that it is a simple case of suicide before the Bandra court [in Mumbai],” the newspaper quoted an unidentified CBI official said.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, in what the police initially said appeared to be a case of suicide. But Rajput’s family later filed a complaint with the Bihar Police, accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty, his former live-in partner, of abetment of suicide. She denied the allegation.

The CBI on Friday filed closure reports in two cases – one in which Rajput’s father accused Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, and another in which Chakraborty accused Rajput’s sisters of giving him medication based on a fake prescription. The report in the first case was filed before a court in Patna, while the report in the second one was submitted before a court in Mumbai, PTI reported.

The courts will now decide whether to accept the closure reports, or to direct the CBI to carry out further inquiry.

Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said he was grateful to the CBI for having investigated the case “from all angles” and then closing it. He said that the amount of “false narrative in social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for”, PTI reported.

“Due to the [Covid] pandemic, every one was glued to the television and social media in the absence of anything happening in the country,” Maneshinde said. “Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities.”

The lawyer said that Chakraborty “had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail”.