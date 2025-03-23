A 38-year-old man who was injured in the clashes that broke out in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on March 17 died at a hospital in the city on Saturday afternoon, The Indian Express reported.

Irfan Ansari died at 1.20 pm on Saturday, Dr Sagar Pande, deputy medical superintendent at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

A welder by profession, Ansari, left home around 11 pm on March 17 to catch a train to Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh. However, due to the violence, the autorickshaw he took could not go all the way and instead dropped him off at Central Avenue. He continued his journey on foot, but was attacked by a mob and sustained severe head injuries, his brother, Imran Ansari, told the newspaper.

The railway station was one of the areas affected by the violence, The Hindu reported. Later, his family was notified by the hospital about Ansari’s severe injuries after the police had brought him in for treatment.

Imran Ansari said his brother briefly regained consciousness in the intensive care unit at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital and recounted his ordeal.

The violence in Nagpur on March 17 took place hours after Hindutva groups held a protest in the city demanding that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar be removed.

The clashes broke out in central Nagpur’s Chitnis Park at 7.30 pm. Stones were thrown at the police amid rumours that a cloth with the Islamic declaration of faith, known as the Kalma, had been burnt during an agitation by a Hindutva group in the late afternoon.

The police, however, denied that such a cloth was burned during the protest.

Another clash erupted in Hansapuri, an area close to Chitnis Park, between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm. The violence also spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth areas.

So far, the police have arrested 92 persons, and taken 12 minors in custody.