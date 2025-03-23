An Israeli airstrike on the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Sunday resulted in the death of top Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel and his wife , BBC reported, quoting an official of the Palestinian militant group. Israel is yet to confirm the killings.

Bardaweel was regarded as Hamas’ top-ranking political figure. He was the head of the political wing of the militant group’s parliamentary bloc and was re-elected to its political bureau in 2021.

Bardaweel and his wife were killed while praying in their tent shelter, Hamas alleged.

“His blood, that of his wife and martyrs, will remain fuelling the battle of liberation and independence,” the group was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. “The criminal enemy will not break our determination and will.”

On Tuesday, Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza, killing at least 330 persons. The attacks, which began at around 2 am local time, were the deadliest assault on the Palestinian territory since a ceasefire took effect on January 19.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had ordered the air strikes because of Hamas’ “repeated refusal to release our hostages” and a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu had said. “The operational plan was presented by the IDF [Israel Defence Forces] over the weekend and approved by the political leadership.”

In response to the attacks, Hamas said that Israel had unilaterally ended their ceasefire. On Thursday, the militant group said it fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israel’s “massacres” of civilians in Gaza.

Israel’s military offensive against Gaza began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched an incursion into southern Israel, killing 1,200 persons and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza since then. About 400 Israeli soldiers have died in the conflict.

The health ministry in Gaza on Sunday said that at least 41 people had been killed and 61 wounded in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours, bringing the offensive’s toll to 50,021 deaths , CNN reported.