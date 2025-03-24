Nagpur’s civic authorities on Monday bulldozed allegedly illegal portions of the home of Fahim Khan, one of the persons accused of being involved in the violence that broke out in the city on March 17, reported PTI.

Khan, the leader of the Minorities Democratic Party, and five others have been charged with sedition and spreading misinformation on social media in connection with the clashes.

The violence broke out hours after Hindutva groups held a protest in Nagpur demanding that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar be removed.

Sunil Gajbhiye, Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s deputy engineer, told ANI that the demolition had been conducted following “proper investigation”.

“We had the order to investigate a complaint about illegal construction. We did a proper investigation. A notice was issued for 24 hours as per section 53(1) of the MRTP Act [1966 Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act],” Gajbhiye was quoted as saying. “As soon as the duration was completed, this action was taken.”

There are no provisions in Indian law that allow for the demolition of property as a punitive measure. However, the practice has become commonplace in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

In November, the Supreme Court held as illegal the practice of demolishing properties of persons accused of crimes as a punitive measure. It said that processes must be followed before removing allegedly illegal encroachments.

PTI quoted state minister Pratap Sarnaik as telling reporters that “bulldozer should be run over him, not his house if anyone does such kind of violence”.

The clashes on March 17 broke out in central Nagpur’s Chitnis Park at 7.30 pm. Stones were thrown at the police amid rumours that a cloth with the Islamic declaration of faith , known as the Kalma, had been burnt during an agitation by a Hindutva group in the late afternoon.

The police, however, denied that such a cloth was burned during the protest.

Another clash erupted in Hansapuri , an area close to Chitnis Park, between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm. The violence also spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth areas.

Several persons, including police personnel, were injured and vehicles were damaged in the violence. A 38-year-old man who was injured in the clashes died at a hospital on Saturday.

Prohibitory orders barring public gatherings in parts of the city had been lifted entirely by Sunday.

The police have so far arrested 104 persons. At least 12 first information reports have been filed in connection with the violence.