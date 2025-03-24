The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Nand Kishor Gurjar, the party’s MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Loni, asking him to explain his public criticism of the state government, reported The Hindu.

“For some time now, you have been criticising the government in public places and your statements and actions are hurting the party’s reputation,” stated the notice issued by BJP state chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, reported The Indian Express. “Your act comes under the category of indiscipline.”

Gurjar has been asked to explain his comments within seven days.

On Friday, Gurjar alleged during a press conference that Uttar Pradesh had the “ most corrupt government ever ,” PTI reported.

“The chief secretary is the most corrupt officer in the world,” he said. “The officers have looted land in Ayodhya.”

Gurjar also alleged that Uttar Pradesh’s chief secretary was exerting influence over “Maharaj Ji”, an apparent reference to Chief Minister Adityanath, through the use of occult arts.

His remarks came on Friday, a day after the MLA and his supporters undertook a religious procession in Loni and clashed with the police. Ankur Vihar Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Singh said the MLA and his supporters did not have the permission to undertake the yatra.

However, Gurjar claimed that his application for permission was submitted to the Loni sub-divisional magistrate. Separately, he told mediapersons that organisers of the “Ram Kalash Yatra” had never sought permission for the procession in previous years.