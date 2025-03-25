Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ravinder Singh Negi on Monday demanded that meat shops be closed in Delhi during the upcoming Hindu festival of Navratri, The Times of India reported.

“A few days ago, when I went to the temple on Tuesday, I saw that a meat shop was open right in front of the temple,” ANI quoted the MLA from Patparganj as saying. “I felt very bad seeing this, so I requested the traders to close the shops outside the temples on Tuesday. They readily accepted.”

The BJP leader said that Navratri came twice a year and held a deep significance as it was dedicated to the Hindu goddess Durga. “We will urge everyone to close meat shops during these nine days,” The Times of India quoted him as saying.

The festival will commence on March 30 and end on April 6.

Negi noted that if the closure was not enforced throughout Delhi during this period, he would ensure that it was implemented in his constituency.

The BJP leader also said that he had written to the district magistrate and the Delhi muncipal commissioner to press for the demand, The Indian Express reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency Ravinder Singh Negi says, "... A few days ago, when I went to the temple on Tuesday, I saw that a meat shop was open right in front of the temple. I felt very bad seeing this, so I requested the traders to close the… pic.twitter.com/4t2f2pzjgR — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025

Negi, a former councillor from the Vinod Nagar ward, has called for meat shops to be closed during Navratri earlier as well.

Earlier this year, in a series of videos shared widely on social media, he was seen asking Hindu street vendors to put up saffron flags on their vending carts, The Indian Express reported.