The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Tuesday began an indefinite strike against the Supreme Court Collegium’s proposal to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad amid allegations that unaccounted cash was found at his home, PTI reported.

“Allahabad High Court is being considered as a dumping ground,” Anil Tiwari , the head of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association was quoted as saying by ANI. “[The] Supreme Court knows the condition of Allahabad HC...instead of resolving the defect, if you transfer further defective people here, the system will collapse.”

Tiwari led a protest with his colleagues at gate number 3 of the High Court, PTI reported. “Until a resolution is reached, we will not resume work, no matter the consequences,” he said.

Under the Collegium system, the five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court, including the chief justice, make recommendations about the appointments and transfers of judges to the top court and the High Courts. The recommendation is then sent to the Centre for approval.

Anil Tiwari, President of Allahabad High Court Bar Association says, "The main thing is that, our fight is not against any judge but against system. There are hard-working judges here, now their image is in danger."

Unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered at Varma’s official residence when emergency services responded to a fire there on March 14. The judge said he was in Bhopal at the time, and claimed that the cash did not belong to him or his family.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court released a report including a video and three photographs showing bundles of notes that were allegedly recovered from the judge’s home.

The redacted report showed that Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya had written to Varma on Friday, asking him to “account for the presence of money/cash” in a room located in his bungalow.

In response, Varma told Upadhyaya that “no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members”.

The same day, the Supreme Court said it had set up a three-member committee to look into the allegations against Varma.